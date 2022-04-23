CHICAGO — Three people were wounded in a shooting in the Near West Side community area Saturday afternoon, according to police. One victim is in critical condition.

Police said three men were walking in the 1400 block of West Wilcox Street shortly after 3:35 p.m. when a light-colored van pulled up and a gunman inside opened fire, striking three people.

A 30-year-old man was struck to the buttocks and taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was struck twice to the right side and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A man of an unknown age sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.