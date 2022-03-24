CHICAGO — A shooting on Chicago’s South Side Thursday night left three women wounded, according to police.

Just before 9 p.m., in the 7600 block of S. Merrill, gunfire erupted, sending three women to nearby hospitals.

Police say the trio was sitting inside a car when a silver sedan drove up and someone inside opened fire.

A 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit in her shoulder and back.

A 44-year-old woman was shot in the face.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.