3 women injured in South Side car crash caused by shooting that left a man dead

CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s South Side Sunday night that left a man dead led to a car crash that injured three women, leaving two in critical condition, according to police.

Police said a man was traveling southbound in his vehicle in the 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue at approximately 11:35 p.m. when he was shot by an unknown perpetrator inside a red van which fled the scene.

The man was struck to the head and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a steel beam and coming to a complete stop underneath a train viaduct.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused injuries to three female passengers in the vehicle, leaving two in critical condition.

A 29-year-old woman sustained a broken hand and head trauma and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

A 28-year-old woman sustained a broken leg and hip and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A woman of an unknown age sustained trauma throughout the body and is in critical condition at University of Chicago Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation by Area Two detectives.