CHICAGO — A person is in custody after breaking three windows at Governor JB Pritzker’s Chicago residence, according to Illinois State Police.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday at the governor’s home in the Gold Coast. Troopers on the Governor’s Executive Protection Unit responded to a disturbance at the residence and searched the area with Chicago police.

Police located and arrested the suspect who allegedly threw rocks at Pritzker’s home, breaking three windows.

Both the Governor and First Lady were home at the time, but no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect remains in custody. Charges are pending.