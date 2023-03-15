CHICAGO — Three teenagers were shot in separate incidents on the city’s South Side, one of them is in critical condition.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9400 block of South Harvard.

Police said the teen was inside a residence with another male when a physical altercation ensued and the offender produced a handgun and fired at the 16-year-old. The teen was shot in the chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the offender is in custody, but no weapon was recovered. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.

Two other teenagers were injured in another shooting on the South Side. Police said the boys were standing on the sidewalk in the 8000 block of South Vernon around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, when someone inside a Chevy SUV fired shots.

A 17-year-old boy was transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to both legs. A 14-year-old boy was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.