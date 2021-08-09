3 teens, man injured in Old Town drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Three teens and a 63-year-old man were shot Monday afternoon in Old Town.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of North Hudson on the report of multiple people shot. Police believe a 14-year-old boy, two 16 year olds and a 63-year-old man were on the street when a vehicle pulled up.

Police said four suspects exited the vehicle, fired shots at the group, and then fled southbound in the vehicle on Hudson.

The two 16 year olds were shot in the leg and transported in fair condition. The 14-year-old was shot in the foot and transported in good condition. The 63-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and transported in stable condition.

The shooting comes after a violent weekend where 10 people were killed, including a Chicago police officer.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.