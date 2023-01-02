CHICAGO — Three teens are in the hospital after an unknown vehicle drove up and a person inside the vehicle opened fire, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the incident happened in the 1400 block of South Springfield Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood around 3:55 p.m. when that unknown vehicle pulled up on two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old. At that point, someone in the unknown vehicle produced a firearm and opened fire, hitting all three victims.

The two 13-year-olds were each shot in the left hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 14-year-old was shot in the left arm and also taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police have no one in custody, but if you or someone you know has information that could help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.