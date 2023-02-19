CHICAGO — Three teenagers were arrested in connection to a carjacking that took place on the city’s South Side Saturday morning.

According to police, two teens, 13 and 15, will be facing felony charges of vehicular carjacking and aggravated firearm while another 15-year-old will be facing a misdemeanor count of trespassing into vehicle.

Police say two of the boys were arrested in the 1400 block of South Saint Louis Avenue around 9:23 a.m. and the third was arrested in the 3300 block of West 15th Street. Police identified them as the boys who minutes earlier carjacked a 41-year-old man’s car, while armed.

The incident took place in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

The boys were placed in custody and charged accordingly and there is no further information at this time.