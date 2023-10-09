CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against three teen boys accused in a string of robberies on the city’s North and Northwest sides, police said.

Police say the boys are accused of stealing property from three businesses in Albany Park, Lake View and North Center on Sunday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the three 15-year-old boys were arrested only two hours after the alleged robberies took place.

Police say the boys were arrested in the 3400 block of North Lincoln Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Officers say the alleged robberies happened in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Albany Park, the 1800 block of West Irving Park Road in North Center, and the 3300 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lake View. Police did not provide details on what was stolen from the businesses or at the specific times the robberies occurred.

All three teens were charged with three felony counts of robbery.

Police have not identified anyone charged given the age of the suspects involved.