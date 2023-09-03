CHICAGO — Three teens are facing more than 10 felony charges each after Chicago police said they allegedly robbed several people Saturday across the city.

The boys, 15, 16 and 17, were arrested around 3:20 p.m. in the Loop.

The map below shows where the robberies happened, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 17-year-old is charged with 11 counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and one count of attempted robbery while armed with a firearm, according to CPD.

The 16-year-old is charged with 10 counts of robbery while armed with a firearm, one count of attempted robbery while armed with a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to CPD.

The 15-year-old is charged with 10 counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

A woman and her family were packing a moving truck near East 48th Street and South Calumet Avenue when they were targeted by the teens.

“These guys just came up on them in a car with guns and told them to basically empty their pockets,” said a local resident, who didn’t want to be identified.

The resident says she is disheartened that it happened, but says she is grateful that everyone is physically alright.