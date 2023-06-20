CHICAGO — Three teenagers are hospitalized after a shooting in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

The teens are among 75 victims shot across Chicago over the holiday weekend, with at least 13 people dying from their injuries, according to police.

The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The latest shooting took place just before midnight Monday in the 3800 block of West Gladys.

Police said three teens were on a front porch when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots towards them.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the right eye and is critical condition at Stroger Hospital. Another 17-year-old girl was transported in good condition to Stroger Hospital after being struck in the left leg and buttock. A 19-year-old boy was transported in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital after being struck in the arm.

The shooting is being investigated. No one is in custody.

According to police, two other people were killed on Gladys Avenue over the weekend.

In the Roseland neighborhood, two men in their 30s were killed when someone fired multiple rounds during a Father’s Day celebration near the corner of 99th and Princeton. Two people were killed in the shooting.