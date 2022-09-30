CHICAGO — Three teens and one adult were charged Friday in connection with a carjacking and police chase that resulted in the death of a woman.

Police said a 15-year-old male, two 17-year-old males and 22-year-old Enrique Angeles have been charged with multiple felonies. One of the 17-year-old was charged with murder.

According to police, the group committed an armed carjacking on a 65-year-old woman in the 3400 block of South Claremont around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. Later Wednesday, the group committed a second carjacking on the 1900 block of West 21st Place.

Officers were then dispatched to a call of multiple offenders attempting to set a white pickup truck on fire on the 3400 block of South Leavitt. The group then got into a black Honda and fled the area.

Police said responding officers located the black Honda and attempted to curb the vehicle, but the offenders continued driving and crashed into a Toyota on the 3100 block of South Kedzie.

The driver of the Toyota, a 55-year-old woman, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.