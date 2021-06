CHICAGO – Authorities are searching for three suspects wanted in a Subway robbery and carjacking in the city’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows three men storming the Subway in the 3100 block of W. 103rd Street this past Sunday.

Video shows one of the suspects carrying a rifle.

Police say they met a man in the store just before 4 in the morning.

The suspects then took his car keys and fled in his blue Nissan sedan.

Police ask anyone with information to give them a call.