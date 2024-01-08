CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating three armed robberies that took place Sunday night at separate liquor stores on the city’s North Side.

According to the Chicago Police Department, three similar robberies at separate liquor stores were reported late Sunday night in the city’s Lake View and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

Two suspects reportedly arrived to each scene in a dark grey or black Toyota Prius or Honda Civic, entered the three separate liquor stores brandishing handguns and demanded money, cell phones, and wallets.

2400 block of North Ashland Avenue at 8:41 p.m.

3300 block of North Sheffield Avenue at 9:15 p.m.

2100 block of North Halsted Street at 10:14 p.m.

The suspects have been described as two African-American males, 5-foot-9, thin built, wearing black face coverings, black clothes, and gloves.

No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Chicago Police Department want to remind residents if you are confronted by an assailant to remain calm, remember any unique physical characteristics, never pursue a fleeing assailant, and immediately report the incident.