CHICAGO — Three individuals are in the hospital after being shot at a funeral at a South Side Church Saturday.

Police said the shooting took place at University Community Missionary near 108th and S State streets around 2:30 p.m. when a grey colored sedan drove by and a person in the vehicle opened fire on the victims, who were standing outside of the church.

According to authorities, a 20-year-old and 37-year-old man were taken by ambulance to Roseland Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, while a 25-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. All three victims are in good condition.

Police said they have no suspects in custody as Area 2 detectives continue to investigate.