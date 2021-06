CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of S. Wentworth in Wentworth Gardens around 5:40 a.m. Three men suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to area hospitals, according to police.

Back on the Southside for another shooting that happened around 5:30 this morning near the corner of 38th and Wentworth. We're hearing three people were shot. Will have a live update on @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/Ns1NKSGioa — Glenn Marshall (@GlennMarshallJr) June 23, 2021

Officers remain on the scene. No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.