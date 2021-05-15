3 shot in parking garage near Mag Mile

CHICAGO — Three men were shot Saturday in parking garage on Chicago’s Near North Side neighborhood just blocks away.

Officers were called to the garage in the 0-100 block of West Grand Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.

Police said three men were located at the scene with gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old was struck in the knee and taking to the hospital in good condition.

A 27-year-old man was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 28-year-old suffered a graze wound to his eye and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.

The three men were among several shot across the city overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. Two people were killed and several wounded at a gathering in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Additionally, a 32-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old man wounded in a shooting in Chicago’s Belmont-Cragin neighborhood late Friday night.