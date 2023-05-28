CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a triple shooting in the Lakeview East neighborhood.

It is the third shooting in the area in just four days.

Chicago police say three men were walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of West Barry Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday when shots were fired.

It is not known at this time where the gunfire came from. All three of the men were struck.

One of the men was hit in the back and chest and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition, police said.

According to police another man, 22-year-old, was shot in the leg and is in good condition and the third man, a 32-year-old, was hit in the back and is in good condition.

The shooting just the latest of several recent incidents in the area.

Early Saturday morning another man was shot just a few blocks away in the 500 block of West Surf Street. He died from his injuries. The Medical Examiner has identified him as 35-year-old William Hair.

On Thursday another person was shot in the area in the 500 block of West Melrose Street. Police said that victim was sitting in a vehicle when someone walked up and started shooting. That man was critically injured.

Chicago Police Department has cancelled one scheduled day for all officers over the holiday weekend to ensure plenty of police presence in neighborhoods and at large events.

These shootings are under investigation.