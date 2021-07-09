3 shot, 2 killed in 2 separate South Side shootings

CHICAGO — Three people were shot and two people were killed in two separate shootings on the city’s South Side Friday night, according to police.

Police said a 47-year-old man was killed and a 34-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the 11800 block of South State Street just before 5:20 p.m.

The two men were inside a residence when they were both shot by an unknown perpetrator. The 47-year-old man was shot in the head and backside and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old man was struck to the left hand and right shoulder and is in critical condition at Christ Hospital.

A man of an unknown age was shot to death in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood just over two hours later.

A man was on the sidewalk just after 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 80th Street when he was shot in the head and neck by an unknown perpetrator. The man was pronounced dead the scene.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

