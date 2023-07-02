CHICAGO — Two males and one woman were shot Saturday evening in the West Elsdon neighborhood — with one person dying from their wounds — according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD said they responded to a call of shots fired around 7:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Kostner Avenue. A witness to the shooting told officers an unidentified male was firing shots from a silver sedan traveling on Kostner, and when they arrived on scene, police found three victims.

The first victim was an unidentified male victim who had been shot in the head. Police said he appeared to be 16-18 years in age and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

CPD said a second victim — a 19-year-old male — was shot in the leg and hand. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in good condition.

A third victim, who officers said was a 52-year-old woman, was found with a gunshot wound to the face. She was also taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she is listed in good condition.

Police have no one in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

If you or someone you know has information that can help CPD make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.