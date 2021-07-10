3 shot, 1 dead in Lower West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man was shot to death and two others were injured in a shooting in the city’s Lower West Side neighborhood Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the three people were on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Paulina Street at approximately 6:03 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator opened fire towards the group.

The 26-year-old man was struck to the head and neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was struck to the right shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 23-year-old woman was struck to the right shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

