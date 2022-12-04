CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side.

Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times.

In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages of 18-21 who are wearing dark clothes and ski masks, approach women by themselves and use force to take their property, according to Chicago police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

To keep themselves safe, Chicago police said people should be aware, tell family and friends about the alert and be aware of your surroundings, including suspicious people or vehicles, free from distractions.

If you are confronted by someone, Chicago police said you should remember unique physical characteristics, like scars, acne and tattoos, and call 911 right away.