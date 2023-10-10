CHICAGO — Three robberies involving rifles were conducted by the same crew in a span of 15 minutes Monday night on the Northwest Side and in the West Loop.

The first robbery happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Thomas. Police believe a 29-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a white KIA sedan approached.

Four young males exited the sedan, two armed with rifles, two armed with handguns and robbed the man of his property, according to police.

Around two minutes later, three men on a sidewalk in the 2900 block of North Albany were robbed by the same crew using rifles and handguns.

The final robbery happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Warren. A female security guard entering a residential building was struck in the face and robbed by the group.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.