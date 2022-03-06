3 people wounded in shooting at Wood Dale bowling alley

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley in Wood Dale early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at 155 West Irving Park Road at Wood Dale Bowl at approximately 1:10 a.m. when three people were discovered wounded inside. The victims were transported to three separate area hospitals where their conditions are unknown.

The age and gender of the victims is currently unknown.

Police learned from witnesses that there may have been more than one perpetrator in the incident. Police are asking anyone with information to call 630-766-2060.