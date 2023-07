CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday afternoon on the Near West Side of Chicago, according to police.

Chicago Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 3:50 p.m. to the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard.

Two boys, 16 and 17, and a 52-year-old man were all shot and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one has been arrested yet.

The incident is still under investigation.