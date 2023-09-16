CHICAGO — Three people were shot Friday night on Chicago’s Near West Side, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Western Avenue.

According to the Chicago Police Department, all three people, two women and a man, are in good condition.

The details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, but Chicago police said they were shot at from a distance by two men.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives.