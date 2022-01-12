3 people shot near South Side CTA station

CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday near a South Side CTA station.

At around 11:40 a.m., police responded to the 6300 block of South King Drive on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 73-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk near the King Drive Green Line station when an unknown man on foot approached and opened fire.

The 73-year-old man and the 51-year-old woman were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The 39-year-old man was also transported to University of Chicago. His condition is unknown at this time.

The CTA said an employee heard the shots and one victim ran into the station seeking medical attention. No disruptions to service occurred.

The suspect was described as an African American man wearing a red jogging suit. No one is in custody as police investigate.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.