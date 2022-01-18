CHICAGO — Three people were shot in Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood, prompting heavy police presence in the area.

Chicago Fire Department says paramedics transported two men to the University of Chicago in serious-to-critical condition. Paramedics also transported a woman to Stroger in serious-to-critical condition.

All victims are adults, paramedic added.

Chicago police said a 23-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the face. A 38-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. A 38-year-old woman was also shot in the leg, police added.

According to preliminary reports, the shooting took place in the area of E. 62nd and S. Langley.

SkyCam 9 was over the scene.

The triple shooting is the latest amid a bloody day in Chicago as five juveniles were shot in three separate shootings throughout the city Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, another juvenile, 15, was shot just after 12:30 a.m.

No suspects are in custody in any of the shootings. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.