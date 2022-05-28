CHICAGO — Three people were shot in South Austin, according to officials.

The shooting happened as police enhanced patrols across Chicago in preparation for the holiday weekend. Officials said

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in Austin Friday night. Police said all three who were shot were transported to area hospitals — one of them in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 900 block of North Lockwood Avenue Friday night when several people approached and started shooting. The man was shot in the neck and hospitalized in critical condition.

A 31-year-old woman who was standing by the driver’s side window was shot in the elbow and a third person — a 32-year-old man who was driving past when the shooting happened — was shot in the lower back. They were both hospitalized in good condition.

The shooting happened just hours after Chicago police and city leaders announced their efforts to ensure a safe holiday weekend.

Chicago Police Department canceled all time off for the holiday and has heightened police patrols and presence in neighborhoods city wide.

As crowds head to events across the Chicago, CPD Supt. David Brown said a safety plan is in place.

“The plan is in five parts plus one public safety enforcement, growing trust strengthening investigations, promoting officers wellness and making transformational change through real reform,” Brown said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also reminding parents heading into this weekend that a curfew is in place seven days a week, including the holiday, 10 p.m. for minors 17 and under.