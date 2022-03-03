3 people shot in Rogers Park: police

CHICAGO — A man and two women were shot on a sidewalk in Rogers Park.

According to Chicago police, the three were on the 7600 block of North Paulina Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when shots were fired from someone in a dark-colored sedan.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was listed in good condition.

A 31-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and right light.

A 28-year-old man was hospitalized in fair condition after being shot in the leg.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.