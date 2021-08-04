3 people shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — Three people were shot in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the three people were part of a large group gathered outside on the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when they were shot by three men who were nearby.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 53-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 68-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and leg and taken to Stroger Hospital.

All three were in good condition, police said.

No one has been taken into custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.