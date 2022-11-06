CHICAGO — Two teens and a male of unknown age were shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police said one victim was a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the middle of the back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A second victim — a male of unknown age — was shot in the head and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said a third victim was a 15-year-old boy who was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital after being shot in both legs. He is listed in good condition.

According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the victims.

No offenders are in custody at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police make progress in this investigation, you can place an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.