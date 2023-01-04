CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in a Wal-Mart parking lot on the South Side of Chicago.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and occupants inside opened fire, hitting three people who were loading groceries into a vehicle after shopping at a retail store.

Police said one victim was a 25-year-old male who was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition after being shot in the chest and back. Two other victims, a 27-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, were also shot and taken to local hospitals in good condition.

No other information is available at this time.