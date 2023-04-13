CHICAGO — Three people were shot, one critically, while they were walking Thursday afternoon in Chicago’s South Shore.

According to police, two women were walking behind two men around 3:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when someone got out of a car and started firing shots at the men.

The two women, ages 22 and 33, who took cover behind a car in an alley, suffered graze wounds and refused medical attention, according to police.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, thigh and the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Chicago police said an additional person, a man, got out of a gray car and started shooting at the person who was shooting at the man.

No one is in custody yet and the incident is still under investigation by Area One detectives.