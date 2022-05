CHICAGO — Three people were robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview East, according to Chicago police.

Three people were on the 600 block of West Cornelia Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday when two men armed with handguns took their cell phones and wallets.

Police said the robbers fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.

No one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.