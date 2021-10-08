3 people injured in West Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the individuals were in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 5:40 p.m.when an occupant inside a dark Jeep opened fire, striking three people.

A 55-year-old man was struck to the right shoulder and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 70-year-old man was struck to the left hand and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A man of an unknown age was struck to the left arm and self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.