3 people injured in South Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood near the Cook County Department of Corrections, according to fire officials.

Chicago fire officials said three people were shot near the 2700 block of South California Avenue at approximately 9 p.m.

Two of the victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, and another gunshot victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Further information is currently unavailable.

