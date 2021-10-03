3 people injured in Near North Side shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting in the city’s Near North Side community area early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a 29-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were sitting together in a parked car when they were shot at from an unknown direction, with shots also striking a 23-year-old man on the sidewalk at approximately 3:35 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street.

The 29-year-old woman was struck to the foot and grazed to the leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

The 46-year-old man was struck to the head and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The 23-year-old man was struck to the foot and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

There is currently no description of the perpetrator, but police said shots were possibly fired from a grey vehicle.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.