3 people injured in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the individuals were in the 1100 block of North Kildare Avenue when they sustained gunshot wounds from an unknown direction.

A 32-year-old man was struck to the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition.

A 29-year-old woman was struck to the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition.

A 53-year-old man was struck to the hand and taken to Norwegian Hospital in unknown condition.

There are no further details available.