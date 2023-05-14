CHICAGO — Three people were shot early Sunday morning in Chicago’s River North, according to the Chicago fire and police departments.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near West Hubbard Street and North State Street.

A man, 22, and another man, 26, were both shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

A man, 32, was shot in the left arm and was stable when they were transported to a hospital.

Chicago police said the men were standing on the sidewalk when people in two cars were shooting at each other and were struck by the gunfire.

No one has been arrested yet and the incident is still under investigation.