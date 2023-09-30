CHICAGO — Three individuals are in serious condition after they were shot in Garfield Park overnight, police said.

According to police, the individuals were standing on the sidewalk near the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street around 2:07 a.m. when someone inside a silver sedan fired shots.

A 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old woman was also transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg. She is in serious condition.

A 53-year-old man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg. He is in serious condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.