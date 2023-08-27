CHICAGO — Three people were found shot inside a car early Sunday morning in Little Village.

Chicago Police Department officers were called around 3:10 a.m. to the 2300 block of South Whipple Street on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found two men and a woman who were all shot inside the car, according to CPD.

One man, 22, was shot in the leg, the other man, 34, was shot in the shoulder, and the woman, 20, was also shot in the shoulder, according to CPD. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Additional details about what led to the shooting are not clear at this time.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the shooting.

Area Four detectives are still investigating.