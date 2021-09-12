3 minors hospitalized after vehicle struck by gunfire on I-80/I-94

Three minors were hospitalized after a vehicle they were riding in was struck by gunfire in Lake County, Indiana on I-80/I-94 early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said troopers responded to a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire at approximately midnight Sunday at the westbound 6.2 mile marker, east of Burr Street.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered a white 2008 Dodge Charger that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Five people were inside the vehicle, three of which were struck by gunfire.

The people shot, all under the age of 18, were transported to area hospitals with one of the minors later flown to Chicago for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the vehicle had reportedly left a party in Gary.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana State Police at 219-626-6242.