CHICAGO — Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning on the West Side.

At around 10:20 a.m., three men, ages 38, 26 and 25, were standing in the 400 block of North Hamlin on the sidewalk when a black sedan approached.

Shots were fired from the sedan and all three men were struck. The 25-year-old was shot twice and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The 26-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and back. CPD said he self-transported to Illinois Masonic in serious condition.

The 38-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and calf. He was transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

No one is in custody.