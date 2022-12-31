CHICAGO — Three men were shot while walking in an alley in the Wicker Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to police, the men were walking in an alley at the 1400 block of North Honore Street around 2:07 a.m. when they were approached by an unidentified man armed with a handgun.

The man reportedly started to shout then fired multiple shots at the men before fleeing on foot.

A 26-year-old man sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Another 38-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the groin and abdomen and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.