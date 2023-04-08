CHICAGO — Three men were shot in a shooting that took place in Grand Crossing early Saturday morning.

According to police, two men were walking to their vehicle near the 8000 block of South Anthony Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when a known offender approached them.

After a physical altercation, both victims and the offender produced handguns and fired at each other.

A 35-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the body and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Another 36-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

The offender, 30, sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and is in good condition.

Police are investigating the incident and there is no further information at this time.