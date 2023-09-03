CHICAGO — Three men are injured after a shooting in South Austin Saturday night, police said.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 5100 block of West Madison Street around 11:31 p.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds.

A 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and self-transported to a hospital in good condition.

Another 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and self-transported to a hospital in good condition.

A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the left and right side of the body. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.