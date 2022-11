CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning.

According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun.

The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds and fled the business.

The CPD said the man was not injured and refused medical attention. No one is in custody and police are investigating the incident.