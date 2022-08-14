CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men.

Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Another man was transported to Stroger Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No one is in custody. The crash investigation is ongoing.