CHICAGO — Three men have been arrested and indicted on a federal racketeering charge for allegedly murdering a man to maintain their position and reputation in a violent Chicago street gang, according to an indictment unsealed in the US District Court in Chicago Thursday.

Law enforcement officials said Chicago residents Cameron Callison, Juan Alcaraz and Victor Ramirez were charged with one count of murder in aid of racketeering. Callison, a previously convicted felon, was also charged with illegally possessing a handgun.

The full indictment can be read at the bottom of this article.

Callison, Alcaraz and Ramirez were arrested Thursday morning and were set to appear in federal court in Chicago Thursday afternoon.

The indictment accuses the trio of murdering Victor Ochoa back on June 17, 2019, for the purpose of maintaining and increasing their positions in the Ambrose Street Gang, a criminal organization based on the South Side of Chicago whose members engaged in violence and trafficked narcotics.

Ochoa was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle in the 2900 block of North Broadway in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The U.S Attorney’s Office is seeking to have the defendants detained pending trial.